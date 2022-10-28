Key conspirators, planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, says Jaishankar

The first leg of the event is being held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai

PTI Mumbai:
October 28, 2022 15:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pays tribute to 26/11 victims at a memorial in Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai, on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 28, 2022 said the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, which undermined the collective credibility.

He also said that when it comes to proscribing some terrorists, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has "regrettably" been unable to act in some cases because of "political considerations".

The Minister was speaking at a special meeting in Mumbai on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes'. The first leg of the event is being held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai. This hotel was one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the November 2008 attacks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The key conspirators and the planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished," Mr. Jaishankar said.

This undermines the collective credibility and collective interest, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Jaishankar said the "shocking" terror attack was an attack not just on Mumbai, but on the international community.

"In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists, who had entered from across the border," he said without naming Pakistan.

As many as 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens from 23 countries lost their lives in the attacks, he said.

Mr. Jaishankar, Michael Moussa, Gabonese Foreign Minister and president of the UNSC along with the members from international community also paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai terror attacks
Maharashtra
Mumbai
terrorism (crime)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app