External Affairs Minister Jaishankar shares India’s perspective on citizenship law, in the U.S.

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington, U.S.

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington, U.S.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also asserted that outreach to foreign government on the contentious issue will continue.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is in the U.S., has shared India’s perspective on the amended Citizenship law with members of the American Congress, the Ministry said on Thursday.

He downplayed the decision of some Bangladesh ministers to defer their visits to India, saying much should not be read into rescheduling of these meetings.

At a briefing, the spokesperson also maintained India’s stand that Pakistan in is illegal occupation of parts of India when asked about reports that Islamabad was trying to alter status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

