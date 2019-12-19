External Affairs Minister Jaishankar shares India’s perspective on citizenship law, in the U.S.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is in the U.S., has shared India’s perspective on the amended Citizenship law with members of the American Congress, the Ministry said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also asserted that outreach to foreign government on the contentious issue will continue.
He downplayed the decision of some Bangladesh ministers to defer their visits to India, saying much should not be read into rescheduling of these meetings.
At a briefing, the spokesperson also maintained India’s stand that Pakistan in is illegal occupation of parts of India when asked about reports that Islamabad was trying to alter status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.