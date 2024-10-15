External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif exchange pleasantries

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Tuesday (October 15, 2024) exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, hours after landing in the Pakistani capital to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The brief exchange took place at a dinner reception hosted by Mr. Sharif at his residence in honour of the delegates of the SCO member countries.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Sharif warmly shook hands and held a very brief interaction.

The Pakistan Prime Minister greeted all the leaders of the delegations of the SCO member nations.

Mr. Jaishankar's aircraft landed at the Nur Khan airbase on the outskirts of the Pakistani capital city at around 3:30 p.m. (local time) and he was greeted by senior Pakistani officials.

It is the first time in nearly nine years that India's foreign minister travelled to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours remained tense over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The External Affairs Minister will lead the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

"Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting," Mr. Jaishankar posted on 'X' along with photographs of children and officials welcoming him with flowers at the airport.

The last Indian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad to attend the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Afghanistan that was held from December 8-9, 2015.

Mr. Jaishankar, who was then India's foreign secretary, was part of Ms. Swaraj's delegation.

During the visit, Ms. Swaraj had held talks with her then counterpart Sartaj Aziz.

Following the Swaraj-Aziz talks, a joint statement was released in which both sides announced their decision to start a Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue.

Little over two weeks after Ms. Swaraj's trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprang a surprise with a 150-minute visit to Lahore on his way back home from Kabul.

Mr. Modi visited the ancestral home of his then-Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif and had talks to open ways for peace.

However, a series of terror attacks on India by Pakistan-based terrorists significantly strained the ties subsequently.

Before Mr. Jaishankar left for Pakistan, India on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said it remains actively engaged in various mechanisms of the SCO.

Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on October 15 and 16.

"The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," it said in a brief statement in New Delhi.

