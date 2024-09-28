External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets counterparts from Singapore, Uzbekistan; discuss global issues

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has met his counterparts from the UAE, Singapore, Uzbekistan and Denmark on the sidelines of the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The discussions between the leaders focused on bolstering ties between India and these nations, emphasising further expanding friendly ties.

Mr. Jaishankar is in the U.S. to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session.

On Friday (September 27, 2024), Mr. Jaishankar met his counterpart from Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan.

"A great ending to a long day chatting with FM @VivianBala of Singapore," he posted on X.

He also met the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

"So nice to meet @FM_Saidov of Uzbekistan today in New York. Appreciate the progress in our bilateral ties. Value his insights on the region," he posted on X.

"A warm meeting with DPM & FM Rasit Meredow of Turkmenistan. Extended greetings on Turkmenistan’s national day. Discussed further expanding our friendly ties," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met the Foreign Minister of the UAE.

"Always a delight to meet my dear friend DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE. So much to talk about, on our ties and what’s happening in the world," he posted on X.

He also met Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen on the sidelines of the General Assembly and shared perspective on the Ukraine conflict.

"Pleasure to meet FM @larsloekke of Denmark today at #UNGA79. Appreciated the positive directions of our relationship. Shared perspective on the Ukraine conflict," he posted on X.

"Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of Netherlands. A very open and positive discussion on strategic issues of the day," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

Mr. Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister North Macedonia Timco Mucunski. "A warm conversation with FM @TimcoMucunski of North Macedonia at #UNGA79. We discussed investment, connectivity and cooperation with the region," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

