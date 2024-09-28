GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets counterparts from Singapore, Uzbekistan; discuss global issues

The discussions between the leaders focused on bolstering ties between India and these nations, emphasising further expanding friendly ties

Published - September 28, 2024 02:13 pm IST - United Nations

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chairs the BIMSTEC informal Foreign Minister’s meeting in preparation for the BIMSTEC Leader’s Summit, in New York on Friday (September 27, 2024)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chairs the BIMSTEC informal Foreign Minister’s meeting in preparation for the BIMSTEC Leader’s Summit, in New York on Friday (September 27, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has met his counterparts from the UAE, Singapore, Uzbekistan and Denmark on the sidelines of the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The discussions between the leaders focused on bolstering ties between India and these nations, emphasising further expanding friendly ties.

Mr. Jaishankar is in the U.S. to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session.

India deserves permanent UNSC seat: Bhutan 

On Friday (September 27, 2024), Mr. Jaishankar met his counterpart from Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan.

"A great ending to a long day chatting with FM @VivianBala of Singapore," he posted on X.

He also met the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

"So nice to meet @FM_Saidov of Uzbekistan today in New York. Appreciate the progress in our bilateral ties. Value his insights on the region," he posted on X.

"A warm meeting with DPM & FM Rasit Meredow of Turkmenistan. Extended greetings on Turkmenistan’s national day. Discussed further expanding our friendly ties," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met the Foreign Minister of the UAE.

"Always a delight to meet my dear friend DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE. So much to talk about, on our ties and what’s happening in the world," he posted on X.

Pakistan must realise cross-border terrorism will invite consequences: India responds to Shehbaz Sharif’s speech in UNGA

He also met Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen on the sidelines of the General Assembly and shared perspective on the Ukraine conflict.

"Pleasure to meet FM @larsloekke of Denmark today at #UNGA79. Appreciated the positive directions of our relationship. Shared perspective on the Ukraine conflict," he posted on X.

"Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of Netherlands. A very open and positive discussion on strategic issues of the day," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

Mr. Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister North Macedonia Timco Mucunski. "A warm conversation with FM @TimcoMucunski of North Macedonia at #UNGA79. We discussed investment, connectivity and cooperation with the region," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

Published - September 28, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Related Topics

United Nations / India / India / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.