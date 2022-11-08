There have been strong and continuing contacts between India and Russia, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Moscow on November 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on November 8, 2022 held talks in Moscow covering a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests.

The External Affairs Minister arrived in Moscow on November 7, 2022 evening.

In his opening remarks during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Lavrov, Mr. Jaishankar said “Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jaishankar said, “There are more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity.”

During the meeting, Mr. Jaishankar said “There have been strong and continuing contacts between our governments at various levels.”

The External Affairs Minister said “Our meeting is devoted to assessing our ties; exchanging perspectives on global situation and what it means to our respective interests.”

Mr. Jaishankar added “Where bilateral ties are concerned, our objective is to fashion a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial and long-term engagement.”

The Union Minister said “COVID, trade difficulties have taken a toll on global economy; we are now seeing consequences of Ukraine conflict on top of that.”.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

Since the Ukraine conflict began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Mr. Zelenskyy on October 4, Mr. Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

At a bilateral meeting with Mr. Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Mr. Modi told him that "today's era is not of war".

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.