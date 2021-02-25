National

Jaishankar, Uzbek Foreign Minister discuss defence, trade cooperation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with his Uzbekistan counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov during a meeting in New Delhi on February 25, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 25 February 2021 15:48 IST
Updated: 25 February 2021 15:48 IST

During the talks, views were also exchanged on the Afghanistan situation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations, including in defence, connectivity and trade.

During the talks, views were also exchanged on the Afghanistan situation.

“Happy to welcome my distinguished colleague FM Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Discussed our bilateral relations, including in development, defence, connectivity, trade & culture,” Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.

Advertising
Advertising

“Also exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation. Agreed to strengthen our multilateral cooperation,” he said.

Comments
More In National
defence
diplomacy
Read more...