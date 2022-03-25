‘I was very honest and conveyed national sentiments on the issue,’ he says

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, with Foreign Secretary Shringla, addresses a press conference after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi on March 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Suhasini Haidar

‘I was very honest and conveyed national sentiments on the issue,’ he says

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday said after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the talks were held in an open and candid manner. “We discussed bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in border areas,” he stated at a press conference.”

The meeting lasted for over 3 hours.

Mr. Jaishankar said there was no timeline on resolving the border issues. There could be no normality in ties when large number of troops were amassed at the border. The impact of tensions in the border area have been visible in the last two years and he was very honest and conveyed India’s sentiments on the issue. Frictions and tensions arising from China’s deployments since April 2020 could not be reconciled with normal relationship. Currently, work was in progress, but at a slower pace than desirable. Discussions were aimed at expediting the process.

U.N. reform

“Had exchange of views on contemporary matters and laid out India’s approach on need for international law, U.N. charter and sovereignty. Discussed region and Afghanistan. Also spoke about multilateral issues and long overdue reform of the U.N. system. Took up strongly the predicament of Indian students who have not been allowed to return due to COVID-19. Hope China takes non-discriminatory approach,” he observed. “Mr. Wang Yi discussed hosting BRICS summit this year, which China wants all leaders to attend, but no date.”

The EAM pointed out that Mr. Wang Yi had not invited him to Beijing for a neighbouring countries’ foreign ministers’ meet on Afghanistan.

“Mr. Wang did not raise issues concerning the Quad,” he said.

"I referred to Mr. Wang, the comments at OIC and told him why I found the statement at the OIC objectionable. I also conveyed that we hoped that China would follow an independent policy with India and not allow other relationships to influence that."

Ukraine issue

On the Ukraine crisis, he observed, "Mr. Wang Yi presented his view and I presented the Indian view — where we had a common element is importance of immediate ceasefire and return to dialogue and diplomacy."

They also discussed issues such as education, visa, trade and commerce, he added.