Extended range BrahMos flight-tested

The highly-manoeuvrable BrahMos missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met. Photo: Special Arrangement

NEW DELHI

20 January 2022 17:13 IST

Launch conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with DRDO teams

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with increased indigenous content and improved performance was successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, on Wednesday morning.

“The missile was equipped with the advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance. The missile with the modified control system has been fine tuned to achieve an enhanced capability,” a statement from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. The highly-manoeuvrable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met, it noted.

The launch was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with DRDO teams. The flight test was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation, including telemetry, radar and the electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships, the statement said.

Earlier this month, an extended range ship to ship variant was flight-tested from indigenous guided stealth missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam.

Contracts

As reported by The Hindu, Philippines approved a $374.96 mn contract for the purchase of three batteries of shore-based anti-ship variant BrahMos missiles on December 31, and the contract is expected to be signed later this month. Negotiations are on with Indonesia and Thailand for sale of these missiles.

The range of the missile was originally capped at 290 km as per obligations of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Following India’s entry into the club in June 2016, officials said the range would be extended to 450 km and to 600 km at a later stage.

BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture between DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, has been continuously upgrading the BrahMos to increase its effectiveness and lethality against sea and land targets, the statement pointed out.

The missile is capable of being launched from land, sea, sub-sea and air against surface and sea-based targets and has been long inducted by the Indian armed forces.