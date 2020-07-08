‘Extend working days under MGNREGA’

CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged to extend the quota of working days under the MGNREGA scheme to a minimum of 200 days and additionally, extend the limitations of the scheme to per adult individual rather than per household.
“To ensure survival and dignity to all its citizens is the first and foremost responsibility of any ruling government under the social contract with its citizens,” Mr. Viswam said. The Hindu reported on Tuesday that 1.4 lakh poor rural households have already completed their 100 days quota of work and seven lakh are on the brink of completing more than 80 days and over 23 lakh households are nearing the 60-day mark.
Quoting this data, Mr. Viswam said in his letter that the extended lockdown has eroded all sources of livelihood and MGNREGA is the only hope left for the majority of the migrant workforces. “In such a situation, the inability to avail the MGNREGA scheme will be a near fatal blow for these households,” he wrote.
He pointed out that the scheme already contains a provision under which districts affected by natural disasters can request for an extension of the working quota up to 150 days. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a natural disaster that is affecting everyone, and the economic crisis induced by it is having an exacerbated effect on the poor rural population,” Mr. Viswam said .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath