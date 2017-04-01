Exporters’ body may move court

The country’s apex body for meat exporters is mulling to challenge the Uttar Pradesh government over the shutdown of several licensed slaughterhouses.

The State houses 42 of the 75 government-approved abattoirs-cum-meat processing plants/standalone abattoirs in the country, and these account for 60% of India’s total buffalo meat exports worth $4.8 billion, according to the All India Meat & Livestock Exporters Association. India exports buffalo meat to around 74 nations.

D.B. Sabharwall, secretary general, AIMLEA, told The Hindu that though the 42 (private) plants in U.P. have invested around ₹6,000 crore to set up world-class facilities, which have in turn got the approval of authorities in India and other importing countries, 11 of them were sealed during March 26-31 by the State government on “flimsy” grounds that have no bearing on the concerned quality or hygiene norms.

Indicating that moving the court against the U.P. government is a possibility if the issue is not amicably resolved soon, Mr. Sabharwall, however, said: “Since there is no notification or ordinance passed by the State government to either ban [buffalo meat] exports or to close these licensed slaughterhouses, we are not in a position now to approach the court as you can’t do that unless you are able to prove that you have been harmed.”

He said the AIMLEA representatives met the Central and U.P. government authorities including the U.P. Health Minister S.N. Singh. “We have explained to them that licensed slaughterhouses are being shut on some small pretext without any notice or warning or time-frame. This is unfair and not legally tenable. Since the State has promised to take a considered view, we are waiting for the outcome,” he added.

The shutdown will hurt 25 lakh people directly and indirectly employed in the meat industry in U.P., Mr. Sabharwall said. According to AIMLEA, the sealing will similarly hurt employment, output, sales and exports not only in the buffalo meat sector but also in related sectors such as leather and dairy, as well as segments where livestock products are used – including poultry-feed, cosmetics, soaps, candles, lubricants for machinery, laundry additives (for starching clothes etc), bio-fuels, sugar and gelatine.

Referring to investments to the tune of ₹6,000 crore in these plants, Mr. Sabharwall said: “The plant-owners have borrowed this amount from various banks and financial institutions, and are paying huge interest. There is no assistance in the form of loan or grant or land by the government.” It is a double whammy for the buffalo meat sector as the shutdown comes close on the heels of demonetisation that had severely hurt the sector.

“[Following demonetisation] farmers were not prepared to sell the animals without getting cash. As we were not getting buffaloes, we had to shut down the plants for two months during that period. This problem has come just when we were trying to revive exports,” he added.

The buffalo meat sector is highly regulated with permissions required from the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India and the Pollution Control Board. There is also continuous monitoring by the State Animal Husbandry Department to ensure that only animals that are not fit for breeding or for milching purposes are slaughtered, the AIMLEA said.