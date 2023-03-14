ADVERTISEMENT

‘Exporter of terrorists’: India slams Pakistan at 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union in Bahrain

March 14, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Manama [Bahrain]

India slamming Pakistan at the global Parliamentary body, yet again exposed the latter's false propaganda on Kashmir

ANI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

India on March 13 slammed Pakistan at the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Bahrain.

Pakistan in its address at the IPU Assembly referred to Kashmir. India through a Right to Reply (RoR) slammed Pakistan terming it an "exporter of terrorists" and reiterated that Pakistan has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, in his speech, said: "It is unfortunate that Pakistan has chosen once again to misuse the august platform by mentioning in their statement about Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India. This mentioning is completely unacceptable."

Mr. Patra further said, "The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from any country can override this fact. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs. We have repeatedly called upon it to vacate the Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation with immediate effect. It is ironic that a country, which is a known exporter of terrorists, and responsible for inflicting countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir is claiming to champion the cause of human rights."

In March, India's Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ruchira Kamboj, had termed frivolous, baseless and politically motivated, the remarks made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during a debate on 'Women, Peace and Security', at the U.N. Security Council.

She had said: "It's unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda." Ms. Kamboj said, "Our focus has been and will always be positive and forward-looking."

India's heft and prowess on the international parliamentary platform has been acknowledged and appreciated by other member countries.

