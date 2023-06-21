Explosives recovered in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh; policeman injured

June 21, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Bijapur

Security forces have conducted a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during which they busted a Naxalite camp and recovered a cache of explosives and items of daily use, police said on June 21.

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) Constable received minor injuries after a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Naxalites, went off on June 21 when the security personnel were returning after the operation. Multiple encounters took place during the operation carried out from June 19 in core forest areas near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits, located more than 450 km from State capital Raipur, the police said.

Two-three Naxalites were killed or injured, but their colleagues managed to drag them away into the forest hideouts, a police official claimed.

Separate joint teams of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) — an elite unit of the CRPF, Special Task Force (STF) and DRG from Bijapur and neighbouring Dantewada district on June 19 launched the offensive against Naxalites in their stronghold in Pidia, a senior police official said.

On June 20, multiple encounters took place between the security personnel and Naxalites at different locations, the official added. During the operation, security forces busted a hideout of Naxalites and recovered a cache of explosives, items of daily use, tailoring materials and medicines, the official said without giving more details.

A memorial of Naxalites was also destroyed by the security forces, the official said. On the way back after the operation on June 21, Constable Ajay Mandavi, belonging to Dantewada DRG, inadvertently stepped on a pressure IED connection, triggering a blast, the official said. The Constable received minor injuries, the official said, adding he has been admitted to the Bijapur district hospital for treatment.

