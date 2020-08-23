Explosives, ball bearings found in U.P. terror suspect’s house

Mohammad Mustakim Khan had planned to carry out a “lone wolf” strike at a heavy footfall area in the national capital.

A day after alleged terror suspect was arrested from Delhi, a team of Delhi police special cell unit recovered a large quantity of explosives and an ISIS flag from the house of Mohammad Mustakim Khan in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

An alleged ISIS operative, Khan, armed with two pressure cooker IEDs, was arrested in central Delhi’s Ridge Road area on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire. Khan was sent to eight-day police custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

Packed jackets

A Delhi Police Special Cell team took him to his Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi village in Balrampur district. A brown jacket containing three explosives packets and a blue-check jacket containing four explosives packets were recovered from his house, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

"Each explosives packet, removed from the jackets, was wrapped with transparent tape which contained explosives and cardboard sheet pasted with ball bearings, and electric wires were coming out from it," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said in Delhi.

Police on Sunday conducted raids at several places. Two bicycle shop owners were among those questioned in Uttar Pradesh, possibly over the origin of the ball bearings found by police.

Khan’s father Kafeel Ahmed and wife Ayesha were also questioned, an official said.

Mustakim Khan had planned to carry out a “lone wolf” strike at a heavy footfall area in the national capital, police said.

Loaded leather belt

“One ISIS flag, one leather belt containing around three kilogram explosives, eight to nine kilogram explosives in four different polythenes, three cylindrical metal boxes containing explosives and electric wires wrapped with transparent tape and two cylindrical metal boxes in which ball bearings were pasted were recovered from his house,” the DCP said.

A combo image of incriminating materials, including explosives, recovered from alleged ISIS operative Abu Yusuf's residence, in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh on August 23, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

Other material recovered from his house included: “One wooden broken box (for target practice), 30 ball bearings of different diameters, one packet containing 12 small boxes of ball bearings, three lithium batteries — two of 4V and one of 9V, two cylindrical metal boxes, one ampere meter, yellow colour.”

“Two iron blades, attached parallel to each other, connected to electric wires from sides, one wire cutter, two mobile chargers, a table alarm watch attached with electric wires and one black colour tape were also recovered from his house,” Mr. Kushwah said.

Security was stepped up in the national capital and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh following the arrest.

Khan, 36, planned to strike in the national capital on August 15, but could not do so due to heavy security arrangements, police said. He had been under the watch of security agencies for the last year.

Khan was first handled by Yusuf-al Hindi, ISIS chief of India operations, who was killed in Syria in 2017. After that he was handled by Abu Huzaifa Al Bakistani, a resident of Pakistan, who was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan in July 2019. Later, another handler instructed him to carry out strikes, police said.

He had tested a small IED near the burial ground in his village. After the successful test, he used the same method to make two pressure cooker IEDs.

Television footage showed Khan, in handcuffs, being taken to the room at his Balrampur home where items that could be used for improvised bombs were stored.