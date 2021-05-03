Exploring feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen: Government

New Delhi

03 May 2021 17:32 IST

It said 12 states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases, seven states have 50,000 to one lakh cases, and 17 states have less than 50,000 such infections.

The government on Tuesday said it is exploring the feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen.

It said 12 states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases, seven states have 50,000 to one lakh cases, and 17 states have less than 50,000 such infections.

Advertising

Advertising

States like Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh are showing early signs of plateauing in daily new COVID cases but these are very early signals to analyse anything, the government said.

It said that the increasing share of recoveries vis-a-vis new COVID cases is a positive trend, but the challenge in terms of increased active cases continues.