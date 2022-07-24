  • On July 18, the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry formed a committee, headed by former Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agrawal, to “promote zero budget based farming, to change crop pattern keeping in mind the changing needs of the country, and to make MSP (minimum support price) more effective and transparent,” but the Samyukt Kisan Morcha rejected the government’s offer to send three representatives to the panel.
  • The SKM, which faced a minor split recently, is upset that the former Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agrawal is chairman of the panel as he was at the helm when the Centre launched the three farm laws as ordinances. It also alleges that Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, who is also in the panel, was the main advocate of the farm laws. Both factions of the SKM also allege that the five members representing other farmers’ associations are either directly associated with the BJP-RSS or support their policies.
  • The farmers want legal guarantee of MSP, which should be as per the recommendation of the M.S. Swaminathan formula — C2 (input cost for the farming, including the land value) +50%; withdrawal of all cases against farmers who participated in protests and the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.