Explained: Who is Trupti Desai?

Who is Trupti Desai?​

Trupti Desai is a 33-year-old gender equality activist from Pune and the founder of an NGO called Bhumata Brigade. She is a crusader for women's rights and has led several protests against restrictions on the entry of women at religious places. She has also taken up various social causes, such as the rehabilitation of slum-dwellers. In 2007, she campaigned against Ajit Pawar over alleged financial irregularities at the Ajit Cooperative Bank.​​

What does her NGO Bhumata Brigade do?​

Its objective is to fight corruption and injustice against women. In 2016, the NGO reportedly had 5,000 members, including men. A branch of the organisation also assists victims of eve-teasing, dowry issues and physical or sexual assault.​

​What are the controversies surrounding Trupti Desai?

In 2016, she visited the Haji Ali dargah in Mumbai to offer prayers but could not enter the inner sanctum. In 2018, she tried to enter the Sabarimala shrine but cancelled her plan after she was stopped by protesters at the Cochin airport. She successfully fought for the entry of women into the inner sanctum of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra. She has also fought for gender equality at the Trimbakeshwar temple and Kolhapur’s Mahalakshmi temple. ​

Does she have any political affiliations?​

In 2012, Trupti Desai unsuccessfully contested the Pune Municipal Corporation election on Congress ticket.​