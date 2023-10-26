  • The Bihar caste-based survey has spurred nationwide calls for a similar census and discussions about exceeding the 50% reservation limit. However, looking at Tamil Nadu’s past, a caste census alone may not lead to increased other backward class (OBC) reservations.
  • The First BC panel (1969-70), led by A.N. Sattanathan, suggested raising BC reservations, but the idea of a creamy layer hasn’t gained political backing.
  • While the latter wanted the quantum of reservation for BCs to be brought down to 32% so that the overall figure did not exceed the 50% ceiling, the dissenting members had argued that as the population of BCs was about 67%, the quantum should be at least 50%.