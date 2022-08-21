  • After 11 men, sentenced to life imprisonment for the gang rape of Bilkis Yakub Rasool and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2022 Gujarat riots, were released from jail in Godhra on August 15, the Gujarat government said it relied on its old remission policy of 1992 to approve their applications for remission of the sentence and not the current policy of 2014.
  • Earlier this year, one of the convicts, Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah, moved the Supreme Court after his remission plea in the Gujarat HC was dismissed on the grounds that the application should have been filed in Maharashtra where the trial had concluded. The SC admitted the plea and ruled that it was the Gujarat government that was competent to examine the remission plea since the crime had occurred there. 
  • Following this, the Gujarat government formed a committee, which was headed by the Godhra Collector. The committee also included BJP legislators C.K. Raolji and Suman Chauhan, former BJP Godhra municipal councillor Murli Mulchandani, and BJP women wing member Snehaben Bhatia. The panel “unanimously” decided in favour of remission of those convicted.