  • A NIA court in Dantewada on July 15 acquitted 121 tribals who were arrested in connection with a suspected 2017 Maoist attack that claimed the lives of 25 security personnel in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district.
  • On April 24, 2017, a combined patrolling party, guarding a road cum bridge construction in Sukma’s Burkapal were ambushed by a large group of 200-250 alleged Maoists. The attackers killed 25 of the security personnel. This was the second deadliest Naxalite attack in terms of casualties.
  • The judgment stated that the statement of the investigating officer has not been supported by police witnesses and independent witnesses of the prosecution.