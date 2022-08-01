  • In a tragic accident, a twin seater MIG-21 trainer crashed in Rajasthan last Thursday killing both the pilots onboard.
  • The MIG-21 was inducted into the IAF in the early 1960s. It remained the frontline fighter jet of the force for a long time. Currently, there are four MIG-21 squadrons in service consisting of the upgraded Bison variant. IAF officials have stated that there is technical life still left in them.
  • The IAF has an authorised strength of 42 fighter squadrons. As time passes, the drawdown is increasing as the total technical life is completed. However, the rate of new inductions is not matching the drawdown, depleting the overall number of fighter squadrons. 