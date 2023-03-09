March 09, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The story so far: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday approved the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD). According to Mr. Saxena, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the focus of the plan is inclusive development, environmental sustainability, green economy, transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling and housing for all.

What is Master Plan for Delhi 2041?

According to a draft released by DDA, Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041 is an instrument that assesses the national capital’s current status and guides how desired development in various areas can be achieved. This is the fourth Master Plan released for Delhi.

With the 2041 Master Plan, DDA aims to accomplish the following goals:

Become environmentally sustainable — provide a healthy environment for citizens while being adaptable towards addressing climate change issues

Develop a future-ready city — offer a good quality, affordable and safe living environment with efficient mobility systems

Emerge as a dynamic place — for economic, creative and cultural development

What are the key focus areas of MPD 2041?

The draft plan lists ten key focus areas for Delhi:

Environment

According to DDA, Delhi is among the greenest cities in the country, with almost 20% of its land area under green cover. However, the distribution of greenery across the city is uneven and hence inequitable. Under MPD 2041, the Ridge is categorised as a regional park, which limits development and activities in the area. The second category of green cover in Delhi consists of 26 protected forests, while the third includes 40 unclassified forests. Additionally, parks and gardens also form a chunk of green cover in Delhi.

Environmental pollution is a significant concern for Delhi, and the city sees poor air quality almost throughout the year. This can be resolved through multi-state efforts, the master plan notes. Within the National Capital Region (NCR), member States will be expected to follow the directions of the Regional Plan and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority to address pollution and climate change. All development plans will be required to follow dust mitigation measures while handling construction materials and construction and demolition (C&D) waste. Native species of trees and plants which act as pollution filters will be included in the city’s green cover, and concerned agencies shall take steps to improve awareness, and provide adequate and reliable information to engage stakeholders as implementation partners.

Water

Even though Delhi is a water-scarce city, the Yamuna River is its most precious natural water asset. Delhi also has more than 900 water bodies in the form of lakes, ponds, and tanks. However, encroachment, pollution, and natural drying up of these water bodies are affecting Delhi’s water resources.

Water pollution in the Yamuna has disturbed its ecology and led to the disappearance of aquatic life in the river. The 22-km stretch of Yamuna from Wazirabad to Okhla in Delhi is less than 2% of the river length but accounts for about 70% of the pollution load in the river.

MPD 2041 addresses water pollution concerns by aiming to ensure that no untreated wastewater and industrial effluents are discharged into water bodies. The plan also includes time-bound removal of existing pollutants using natural non-mechanised systems, and periodic monitoring along the entire length of drains by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Critical resources

Delhi’s power consumption and waste generation are among the highest in the country. The MPD calls for preparing a Renewable Energy Plan to identify potential renewable energy generation areas within Delhi along with strategies and projects to meet the targets outlined by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

The MPD also calls for changes in how non-renewable sources of energy are used. The plan proposes a number of steps, like the mandatory use of modular star-rated electrical appliances and electrical fixtures in buildings for higher energy efficiency.

For better waste management, MPD suggests segregation of waste at source points, management systems for local bodies to tackle waste generated at large public gatherings and festivals held in open areas, and mainstreaming reuse and recycling practices.

Mobility

Delhi has a huge fleet of private vehicles which often leads to congestion and unorganised parking throughout the city, besides contributing to air pollution. MPD suggests providing last-mile connectivity and infrastructure for walking and cycling in the city to improve the mobility of citizens. Encouraging green mobility and thereby combating climate change will also be a priority under MPD.

Housing

Population increase and migration have greatly contributed towards a need for new types of housing in Delhi. MPD provides for both improvement in existing housing stock as well as the creation of new housing inventory. Proposals in the plan include providing improved availability of housing options by providing affordable rental housing, etc., and enhanced built environment, safety and quality of life in old and unplanned areas.

MPD also stresses on addressing the housing needs of students, single working men and women, migrants and others through affordable housing, rental housing, hostels, studio apartments, serviced apartments, and dormitories, among other options.

Built environment and public spaces

The plan notes that as the population grows, existing open and public spaces become inadequate. The existing stock is also old and dilapidated in many areas. Public spaces in Delhi need to be made more accessible, inclusive, and safer for its residents. The plan aims to address issues of safety, encroachment, and lack of infrastructure to ensure a vibrant public realm in the city. (The master plan defines public realm as “an essential urban common, comprising of shared public areas in a city that belong to everyone and are accessible to all”.)

Heritage sites

Delhi is a heritage city, with years of history embedded into its fabric. MPD to preserve various heritage sites across Delhi by building strong economic linkages and creating opportunities for cultural experience, tourism and active public life. MPD will allow local bodies to set up Heritage Cells to manage heritage assets, monitor the status of their upkeep, delineate cultural precincts, promote complementary economic/ cultural activities, conduct festivals, and walks, facilitate adaptive reuse projects, and set up a heritage fund to support these initiatives. It also lists strategies for specific heritage zones of Delhi, like promoting Shahjahanabad (walled city) as a cultural enterprise hub, and following development-oriented norms for Lutyens’ bungalow zone.

Vulnerability

Delhi falls in seismic zone IV and is prone to damage due to earthquakes, including fire outbreaks and flooding. MPD plans to reduce vulnerability and minimise the damage caused by earthquakes and other subsequent disasters with measures such as dedicated structural audits, mandatory clearances from the fire department for buildings where highly inflammable materials are present, obstruction-free natural and engineered drains with regular desilting

Economic potential

For Delhi to fully realise its potential as an economic hub, MPD calls for a focus on areas like speciality health, higher education, tourism, modern logistics, and specialised trade. MPD aims for balanced economic growth in Delhi by supporting formal and informal economies (inclusive economy),promoting non-polluting and eco-friendly economies (clean economy) and encouraging economies that will help to establish a unique role for the city in the regional context (niche economy).

Monitoring and evaluation

To assess the growth of Delhi in the desired direction, MPD calls for a monitoring and evaluation framework with key performance indicators. This can be done through a common database at the city-level with multi-agency coordination and an integrated monitoring protocol. MPD also proposes setting up an interdisciplinary team at DDA for monitoring the progress of the plan.