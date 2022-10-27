  • A decade later, the FCRA was amended again to give the government tighter control over the utilisation of foreign funds by NGOs.
  • A person or organisation is eligible to receive foreign donations if it has a “definite cultural, economic, educational, religious or social programme”, has obtained an the FCRA registration, or has prior permission from the Central Government.
  • The Central Government holds the right to cancel or suspend the FCRA registration of an organisation if irregularities are found, or there is a violation of norms under the Act.