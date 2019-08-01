Explained | Complete list of traffic violation fines

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 31. To make roads safer, the Centre in consultation with State Transport Ministers came up with this Bill to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 10, 2017, and was pending in the Rajya Sabha.

“The much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last-mile connectivity through automation, computerisation and online services,” said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways.

Here is a quick look at the proposed amendments in various penalties:

Driving without licence

Old fine: ₹500

New fine: ₹5,000

Driving Without Insurance

Old fine: ₹1,000

New fine: ₹2,000

Over speeding

Old fine: ₹400

New fine: ₹1,000 for LMV; ₹2,000 for Medium passenger vehicle

Drunken driving

Old fine: ₹2,000

New fine: ₹10,000

Speeding / Racing

Old fine: ₹500

New fine: ₹5,000

Not wearing a seat belt

Old fine: ₹100

New fine: ₹1,000

Overloading of two-wheelers

Old fine: ₹100

New fine: ₹2,000, Disqualification for 3 months for licence

No helmets

Old fine: ₹100

New fine: ₹1,000 & Disqualification for 3 months for licence

Disobedience of the orders of authorities

Old fine: ₹500

New fine: ₹2,000

Here are some of the newly proposed provisions and the minimum penalties:

Not providing a way for emergency vehicles: ₹10,000

Oversize vehicles: ₹5,000

Offences by Juveniles: Guardian/owner shall be deemed to be guilty. ₹25,000 with 3 years imprisonment

Power of Officers to impound documents: Suspension of driver’s licenses

Offences committed by enforcing authorities: Twice the penalty under the relevant section

Penalty for deliberate violation of safety/environmental regulations

The Bill provides for a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims during golden hour and also protection of Good Samaritan or the person who renders emergency medical or non-medical assistance to a victim at the scene of an accident.

The Bill provides for online Learners Licence with mandatory online identity verification.