Explained | Complete list of traffic violation fines

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 31. To make roads safer, the Centre in consultation with State Transport Ministers came up with this Bill to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 10, 2017, and was pending in the Rajya Sabha.
“The much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last-mile connectivity through automation, computerisation and online services,” said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways.
Here is a quick look at the proposed amendments in various penalties:
Driving without licence
Old fine: ₹500
New fine: ₹5,000
Driving Without Insurance
Old fine: ₹1,000
New fine: ₹2,000
Over speeding
Old fine: ₹400
New fine: ₹1,000 for LMV; ₹2,000 for Medium passenger vehicle
Drunken driving
Old fine: ₹2,000
New fine: ₹10,000
Speeding / Racing
Old fine: ₹500
New fine: ₹5,000
Not wearing a seat belt
Old fine: ₹100
New fine: ₹1,000
Overloading of two-wheelers
Old fine: ₹100
New fine: ₹2,000, Disqualification for 3 months for licence
No helmets
Old fine: ₹100
New fine: ₹1,000 & Disqualification for 3 months for licence
Disobedience of the orders of authorities
Old fine: ₹500
New fine: ₹2,000
Here are some of the newly proposed provisions and the minimum penalties:
Not providing a way for emergency vehicles: ₹10,000
Oversize vehicles: ₹5,000
Offences by Juveniles: Guardian/owner shall be deemed to be guilty. ₹25,000 with 3 years imprisonment
Power of Officers to impound documents: Suspension of driver’s licenses
Offences committed by enforcing authorities: Twice the penalty under the relevant section
Penalty for deliberate violation of safety/environmental regulations
The Bill provides for a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims during golden hour and also protection of Good Samaritan or the person who renders emergency medical or non-medical assistance to a victim at the scene of an accident.
The Bill provides for online Learners Licence with mandatory online identity verification.