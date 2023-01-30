  • The Army has stated that the process for selection of women officers to command assignments in the rank of Colonel.
  • The Army has conducted a Women Officers Special No 3 Selection Board from January 9 to 22 for promotion from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel. A total of 244 women officers are considered for promotion.
  • For the first time last year, five Women Officers (WOs) have cleared the Defence Services Staff Course and Defence Services Technical Staff Course Exam, which is held annually in the month of September.