ADVERTISEMENT

Explain the reason behind banning merely three pesticides, SC tells Centre

March 28, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Court also asked government to place on record two reports on the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides

The Hindu Bureau

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud sought the government’s response about why only three pesticides were banned in the country. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to explain the reason behind banning merely three pesticides, said to be highly carcinogenic, in a notification in February 2023.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud sought the government’s response in four weeks even as advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a public interest litigation (PIL) petitioner, said at least 27 were to be banned by January 2018.

The court also asked the government to place on record two reports on the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Union government shall place on the record the final report of the Dr S.K. Khurana Sub-Committee (referred to in paragraph 10 of the status report) and the report dated September 6, 2022 of the committee chaired by Dr T.P. Rajendran (referred to in paragraph 11 of the status report),” the court said.

ALSO READ
Pesticide residue found in vegetable, fruit samples: Minister

When the government objected to the petitioners’ undue interference in its policies, the court said the order was meant to satisfy itself as to why only three pesticides were banned in the country.

“The Union Government shall also file a further affidavit, explaining the basis on which action has been taken presently only with respect to three pesticides in the notification dated February 2, 2023 within a period of four weeks from today [Monday],” it said in the order.

The court posted the case next on April 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US