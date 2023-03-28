Explain the reason behind banning merely three pesticides, SC tells Centre

March 28, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to explain the reason behind banning merely three pesticides, said to be highly carcinogenic, in a notification in February 2023.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud sought the government’s response in four weeks even as advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a public interest litigation (PIL) petitioner, said at least 27 were to be banned by January 2018.

The court also asked the government to place on record two reports on the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides in India.

“The Union government shall place on the record the final report of the Dr S.K. Khurana Sub-Committee (referred to in paragraph 10 of the status report) and the report dated September 6, 2022 of the committee chaired by Dr T.P. Rajendran (referred to in paragraph 11 of the status report),” the court said.

When the government objected to the petitioners’ undue interference in its policies, the court said the order was meant to satisfy itself as to why only three pesticides were banned in the country.

“The Union Government shall also file a further affidavit, explaining the basis on which action has been taken presently only with respect to three pesticides in the notification dated February 2, 2023 within a period of four weeks from today [Monday],” it said in the order.

The court posted the case next on April 28.