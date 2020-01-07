Explain NRC official’s remarks, SC tells Assam

The Supreme Court on Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government on an application filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind accusing State NRC co-ordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma of making communal statements.

“He [Mr. Sarma] should not be saying all this. You [the Assam government] have to explain this. Whatever you want. He should not be saying all this,” Chief Justice of India S.A.Bobde responded.

The application has also sought the removal of Mr. Sarma. The plea claimed that Mr. Sarma’s comments were aimed at Bengali Muslims and Rohingya.

‘No more role’

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam Government, said the NRC exercise in the State has been completed and there was no role left for the State coordinator.

Several other petitions have been filed relating to the NRC in Assam and the court issued notices to the Centre and the State government and sought response within four weeks.