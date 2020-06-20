Explain everything on Galwan, Congress urges govt.

20 June 2020 13:28 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi of surrendering territory to China.

A day after the all-party meeting on the border conflict with China, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his concluding remarks, denied any intrusion by the Chinese army, the Congress asked the government to explain where exactly did the 20 Indian soldiers die, on Indian side or Chinese territory, and if there was no intrusion, why did the soldiers have to make the supreme sacrifice.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Mr. Modi of surrendering territory to China.

Mr. Modi had said, “Neither anyone has intruded into our territory nor took over any post”. Quoting these words, Mr. Gandhi, in a tweet, questioned the former’s claim. “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?” he said.

In a press conference, senior Congress leader P. Chidamabaram said Mr. Modi’s statement contradicted the statements made by the Chief of the Army Staff, the Defence Minister and the Foreign Minister.

“If no Chinese troops were inside Indian territory, where did the clashes take place on June 15-16? Where were 20 Indian soldiers killed and 85 injured?” Mr. Chidambaram asked. There was no reason, he stated, for 20 soldiers to make the supreme sacrifice, if there was indeed no intrusion by the Chinese side.

He pointed out that a face-off was reported on May 5-6. “Between May 5 and June 6, what was the issue on which local Indian commanders were talking to their Chinese counterparts? What was the subject matter of the negotiations between the Corps Commanders of the two countries on June 6?” he observed.

Mr. Chidambaram also flagged the statements made by Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar and the Ministry demanding the “restoration of status quo ante” “What was the meaning of “status quo ante”? What was the meaning of the “disengagement” that the government said was “underway”?,” he said.

He called upon the government to clarify immediately since the Chinese government continued to stake claim on the entire Galwan valley. “What is the government’s answer to this claim? Will the Government of India reject this claim?”.

The government should also explain Mr. Modi’s rhetorical statement that the death of 20 Indian soldiers would not go in vain. Mr. Chidambaram asked as to how the government would ensure this.

He added that the Congress was asking all these questions while reiterating their total support to the Government of India and the defence forces. “The defence of the nation and its territorial integrity are dear to the heart of every Indian. We, therefore, seek answers to the questions with a view to redouble our commitment and present a picture of unity and solidarity.”

Other Congress leaders also took to social media to ask pointed questions.

“PM's statement last night is baffling, shocking and devastating. It has infuriated the armed forces and every Indian. If there was no incursion then what was it-an excursion? Geography and history seem to have been changed with these too-clever-by-half lines. Indians deserve the truth,” Rajya Sabha member of the party Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Tewari’s 7 questions

Lok Sabha member from Punjab and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari tweeted seven questions on the government’s stand on the conflict with China.

He said the Prime Minister’s Office should explain where exactly did the Line of Actual Control (LAC) run since the Prime Minister is claiming that India’s territorial integrity was not breached. “Does LAC run at Finger 8 or Finger 4 in Pangsang Sang Tso Lake? Is Galwan Valley Located on Indian or Chinese side of LAC? Have Chinese not transgressed02 KM across IB in Naku-La?”.

Quoting Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh who had said that the Chinese have occupied vast tracts of land in the state, Mr Tewari asked whether Mr Gao was lying.