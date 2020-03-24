  • The Series

Experts speak on tackling COVID-19

The Hindu brings to you a series of articles from medical experts on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

From insomnia and stress management to the effect of COVID-19 on the eyes and the kidneys, in this series, medical experts address a host of concerns regarding physical and mental health. Here is a series of articles that guide you on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hindu has also brought out an e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

In This Series
V. Ramasubramaniam, Senior Infectious Diseases Consultant

Lessons from a pandemic: It’s OK to be smart

Does COVID-19 have a link with the eyes?
Dr. N. Ramakrishnan, American Board-certified sleep specialist

Sleepless during a pandemic: Insomnia going viral

Dr. Thara, Director, Schizophrenia Research Foundation (left) and Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of suicide prevention group, Sneha (right)

Because the mind matters
Dr. V. Mohan, senior diabetologist. File

Coronavirus | Are diabetics more prone to COVID-19?

What does COVID-19 mean for kidneys?

