Experts in favour of simultaneous elections: BJP

Legal luminaries say the concept is not new to the country

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said legal luminaries Soli Sorabjee and Mahesh Jethmalani spoke in favour of holding simultaneous elections, during a webinar organised by the party.

In a statement, the BJP said the webinar on Sunday was a part of a series of such discussions organised by the party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for “one nation, one election” in November 2020.

Mr. Sorabjee, a former Attorney General of India, said: “I think simultaneous elections... to my mind is a good practice. The fact that it was abused in some cases is no reason of doing away with it... just check the abuse, not delay the provision. Simultaneous election was there before, wasn’t it? Just because of political reasons, there was abuse... but the point is check the abuse, don’t delete the provision.”

Former Lok Sabha secretary-general Subhash C. Kashyap, who had contributed to the Law Commission’s 2018 draft report on simultaneous elections, said there had been many committees and seminars on the need for concurrent elections, the statement said. He added that the opposition to the idea was usually political as regional parties feared dilution of local issues with national ones, according to the statement.

“However, citing various reports published by multiple commissions, Dr. Kashyap called the need to have simultaneous elections ‘unexceptionable’,” the BJP statement said.

Mr. Jethmalani, a senior advocate, “summed up the issue passionately in favour of one election by calling it ‘one people, one poll’,” the statement read. He said the concept of simultaneous elections was not new to the country and did not call for “radical change”.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe spoke about how development works in the village adopted by him under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana are affected due to frequent elections and the Model Code of Conduct.

The panellists also discussed the provision of a constructive vote of no-confidence after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma spoke of the possibility of a hung Parliament or Assembly, the statement said.