Expert committee to rule on Sputnik V on Wednesday

More data had been sought from firm

A decision on India approving a third COVID-19 vaccine is likely soon, with a subject expert committee (SEC) set to take up Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories application seeking emergency use authorisation for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on April 1.

The meeting of the SEC is scheduled for Thursday, sources in the pharma major confirmed. It will be the second time the application will go before the committee that advises the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Last month, the committee had sought more data on Sputnik V vaccine trials from Dr. Reddy’s. The firm should submit immunogenicity and safety data of Phase II and III trial as per approved protocol for further consideration. “Further, the firm is requested to present its data with more clarity,” it had said at the February 24 meeting.

Phase III trials

Dr. Reddy’s has since submitted additional data before the committee. The dosing of the volunteers under Phase III trials has also been completed. The trial data is being analysed and findings likely to be ready early April, sources said. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has a partnership with Dr. Reddy’s for the clinical trials and distribution of the vaccine, developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in India.