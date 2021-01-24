Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says Bengaluru hospital

The symptoms have reduced and Sasikala is now stable, say authorities at Victoria Hospital

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in a corruption case and has been hospitalised for COVID-19 is stable, according to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Also read: Sasikala improving; sister-in-law Ilavarasi also tests positive

The symptoms have reduced and she is now stable, authorities at Victoria Hospital, where Sasikala is being treated, said on January 24.

Her sister-in-law J. Ilavarasi, who is also serving a prison term in the corruption case, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

In a bulletin issued by Dr. C.R. Jayanthi, the Dean and Director of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, which manages Victoria Hospital, said the 66-year old Sasikala’s symptoms have reduced and her condition is stable.

Also read: Sasikala is now stable and conscious, says hospital

“Conscious, alert and well oriented. Stable and comfortable, taking oral food normally and walking with support,” the bulletin said.

Sasikala is being continuously monitored in the ICU of the hospital, Dr. Jayanthi said.

Ilavarasi, on the other hand, is asymptomatic and stable and is without oxygen support, hospital sources said.

Sasikala, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s close aide, who is serving her jail term at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru, had complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday last, a week before her release.

She was shifted from the prison and admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, also known as Bowring Hospital.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case.