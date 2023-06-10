ADVERTISEMENT

Expel former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for praising Godse, says Congress

June 10, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - New Delhi

“The comment is not only an insult to the Father of the Nation but the nation itself.”

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Vaibhav Walia at a press conference at the party headquarters on June 09, 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter/vbwalia

The Congress has demanded that the BJP expel from the party former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse, and calling him a patriot.

“The comment is not only an insult to the Father of the Nation but the nation itself,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Vaibhav Walia told reporters at a press conference at the party headquarters.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses Mahatma Gandhi’s name and legacy at every given opportunity, BJP leaders like Mr. Rawat and Lok Sabha member Pragya Thakur glorify his assassin, he pointed out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If the BJP did not take any action against Mr. Rawat, then it would become obvious that he represents the party’s views on Godse, the Congress functionary said.

He added that Mr. Rawat’s comments proved Rahul Gandhi right; the latter, while addressing the Indian diaspora in the United States recently, had said that India is witnessing a fight between two ideologies: one followed the Mahatma’s ideals while the other idolised Godse.

Referring to this statement by Mr. Gandhi, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister had recently said that “one doesn’t become a Gandhi just by using the Gandhi surname”.

“Gandhi ji was killed, that is a different issue. But as far as I have understood and read Godse, he too was a patriot. We do not agree with the killing of Gandhi ji,” Mr. Rawat told reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US