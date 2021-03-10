Expedite conclusion of disciplinary proceedings: CVC

NEW DELHI

10 March 2021 20:08 IST

Taking note of considerable delays, it suggests corrective measures

Taking note of the delay in the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings initiated on its advice, wherein the second stage consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is also required before deciding penalties, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked the organisations concerned to take corrective measures.

The CVC said a considerable delay had been noticed in such cases, where the UPSC’s advice was obtained by the authorities concerned.

The anti-corruption body, therefore, said at the time of approaching the UPSC for advice in those cases where the Commission’s first stage advice had been taken, the authorities should highlight the fact that they were based on the first stage advice given by the CVC. It would ensure due attention in the UPSC and its advice would be tendered on a priority basis.

The CVC suggested that this could be done super-scribing file covers of the cases being referred to the UPSC with the words “Vigilance Case” or a red sticker, similar to the process being followed in respect of important files pertaining to other urgent/time-bound parliamentary matters and Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha questions.

To avoid the delay arising out of the duality of authority, the Commission had in December 2012 dispensed with the second stage consultation with it, in cases where a consultation with the UPSC was also required, before deciding the quantum of penalty on the accused public servant.