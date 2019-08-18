National

Expedite claim settlements in flood affected areas, Finance Ministry asks insurers

Insurance companies have been asked to expedite the claim settlement process for policy holders affected by floods in different states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala. | File

Insurance companies have been asked to expedite the claim settlement process for policy holders affected by floods in different states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala. | File   | Photo Credit: -

more-in

Widespread damage to life and property has been reported from different parts of the country as monsoon rains played havoc in several States.

The Finance Ministry has asked insurance companies to expedite the claim settlement process for policy holders affected by floods in different States, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, sources said.

The ministry has asked the insurers to clear claims under various policies including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana quickly, they added.

Widespread damage to life and property has been reported from different parts of the country as monsoon rains played havoc in several states.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in a communication to life insurers said that as a result of the heavy rains and floods, there are reports of loss of human lives and loss of belongings in many states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat.

“Initiate immediate action to ensure that all reported claims are registered and eligible claims are settled expeditiously,” said IRDAI.

With regard to claims involving loss of life, where difficulty is experienced in obtaining a death certificate due to non-recovery of body, Irdai asked the insurers to follow the process adopted during the 2015 Chennai floods.

They have also been asked to update IRDAI about state-wise progress report on the claims settled on a weekly basis.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana claims data need to be submitted separately while including the same in total claims, it added.

The IRDAI has also asked general insurance companies and standalone health insurers to expedite claim settlements.

The insurers have been told to ensure that all claims are surveyed immediately and claim payments are disbursed at the earliest. They have also been asked to engage adequate number of surveyors in the affected areas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Business Karnataka Kerala Other States National
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 1:14:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/expedite-claim-settlements-in-flood-affected-areas-finmin-asks-insurers/article29125223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY