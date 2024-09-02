GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Expect Supreme Court to issue clear guidelines on ‘bulldozer justice’ issue, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader said bulldozers not only symbolised “unbridled power”, but constantly challenged the law by “crushing civil rights”

Updated - September 02, 2024 10:50 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 10:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi said that under the guise of “instant justice”, the aim of the Supreme Court’s ‘bulldozer policy’ comment was to establish the “rule of fear”. File

Rahul Gandhi said that under the guise of “instant justice”, the aim of the Supreme Court’s ‘bulldozer policy’ comment was to establish the “rule of fear”. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcoming the Supreme Court observation against “bulldozer justice”, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Monday urged the top court to issue clear guidelines on the matter to protect citizens.

“The Supreme Court’s comment on BJP’s unconstitutional and unjust ‘bulldozer policy’ is welcome. The anti-constitutional face of the BJP, which crushed humanity and justice under the bulldozer, has now been exposed before the country,” Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X, tagging a news report of The Hindu.

The Congress leader said bulldozers not only symbolised “unbridled power”, but constantly challenged the law by “crushing civil rights”.

He added that under the guise of “instant justice”, its aim was to establish the “rule of fear” and that “it is often the households of the Bahujans and the poor that come under the wheels of a bulldozer”.

“We expect that the Supreme Court will issue clear guidelines on this highly sensitive issue and protect the citizens from the anti-democratic campaign of the BJP governments,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding that the country will be run by Baba Saheb’s Constitution and “not by the whip of power”.

