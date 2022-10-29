Exhibition showcases PM Modi’s political journey

Credits: Twitter/ngma_delhi

An exhibition of paintings showcasing the political journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and major policy decisions of his government was unveiled here today. The paintings included one showing Mr. Modi sharing “special moments” with then US President Barack Obama.

The paintings were by artist Akbar Saheb and the exhibition, being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art, was inaugurated by Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

According to the Culture Ministry, the paintings highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s success stories as well as the many challenges faced with various projects such as Vibrant Gujarat, Shining Bright (based on Asia’s largest solar park in Gujarat), Statue of Unity, Truth Prevails and Sadhbhavana Yatra.

“Some paintings of note are ‘Lasting Impact’ which depicts his (PM Modi’s) formidable power of resilience and endurance. ‘Bharat Mata’ is another evocative work where the Prime Minister’s mother is personified as Bharat Mata,” the Ministry said.

A painting titled ‘Dare to Dream’ documents the courageous journey of a young boy, selling tea in a small town in Gujarat to realise his destiny as the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy.

More than 40 types of artwork were expressions based on the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ series like ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’, ‘Say NO to Black Money’, ‘Beware of Drugs’, ‘Save our Farmers’, ‘Water is a Blessing’ and ‘Helping Hands’, among them.

“A painting titled ‘Two Great Leaders’ illustrates some special moments shared with President Barack Obama of the United States. There are also the artist’s masterstrokes on the challenges of demonetisation, Indus water treaty and the heroic sacrifices of the Indian army,” the Ministry said.

The exhibition is open to the public from October 28 to November 3.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Mr. Reddy said that the paintings showed major policy decisions such as the GST and depicted demonetisation and surgical strike in a clear manner.

“The themes presented promise to resonate with every Indian across the country. Each work is deeply rooted in the initiatives taken by the Union government and is directly linked to the aspirations of the common man and the progress of the nation,” he said.