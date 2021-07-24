National

Exhibition on Chandrashekhar Azad’s life becomes IGNCA’s first in over a year

An exhibition highlighting the life of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad was opened at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Friday, marking his birth anniversary.

The exhibition was organised as part of the year-long series of events leading up to Independence Day 2022 at the IGNCA’s new campus at the erstwhile Janpath Hotel. The head of IGNCA’s conservation unit, Achal Pandya, said the exhibition was the first one to be open to the public in over a year as well as at the new location. He added that the exhibition would be on till August 10.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2021 2:38:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/exhibition-on-chandrashekhar-azads-life-becomes-igncas-first-in-over-a-year/article35501344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY