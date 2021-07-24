Exhibition on Chandrashekhar Azad’s life becomes IGNCA’s first in over a year

The event is part of the series of programmes leading up to Independence Day 2022.

An exhibition highlighting the life of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad was opened at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Friday, marking his birth anniversary.

The exhibition was organised as part of the year-long series of events leading up to Independence Day 2022 at the IGNCA’s new campus at the erstwhile Janpath Hotel. The head of IGNCA’s conservation unit, Achal Pandya, said the exhibition was the first one to be open to the public in over a year as well as at the new location. He added that the exhibition would be on till August 10.