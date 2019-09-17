Exhibition marks PM Modi’s birthday

On Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 69th birthday on a visit to Gujarat, his Cabinet colleagues shared their birthday greetings for him at events held by their Ministries on various issues.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated an exhibition of photos of monuments and archaeological sites in Kashmir, mostly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a first according to the Ministry, at the National Monuments Authority’s headquarters here.

Union Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh was also a part of the inauguration ceremony.

Amid the photos of monuments in PoK, including the Shiva temple in Mirpur and Red Fort or Muzaffarabad Fort, were two exhibits on Mr. Modi.

In one of them, a photo of the Kirti Toran in Vadnagar in Gujarat was displayed with the inscription: “The village where our Prime Minister was born — The boy who sold tea near Kirti Toran became the greatest icon of India’s Kirti — Glory world over (sic).”

Photos of Mr. Modi – one from his childhood and one current – were on display. Another exhibit wishing the Prime Minister on his birthday was placed next to the Kirti Toran photo.