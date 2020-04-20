Exempted PF trusts disburse ₹481.63 crore in COVID-19 advance

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday said exempted PF trusts, which manage the PF and pension funds themselves, have disbursed ₹481.63 crore in advance to over 40,000 PF members during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The EPFO had started its special withdrawal scheme for EPF subscribers on March 28 as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. As of April 16, EPFO had disbursed ₹946 crore through 3.31 lakh claims under the special pandemic withdrawal scheme.

“It is heartening to report that the exempted PF trusts have also risen to the occasion amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As on the forenoon of April 17, ₹481.63 crore has been disbursed to 40,826 PF members as advance,” the EPFO said.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation in Tamil Nadu had disbursed the highest amount among exempted PF trusts, giving ₹84.44 crore in 3,255 claims, EPFO said. Tata Consultancy Services, Mumbai had settled 9,373 claims, disbursing ₹43.34 crore, followed by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh, which disbursed ₹40.99 crore in 1,708 claims.

The NTPC in Delhi, HCL in Guragon, Power Grid Corporation of India in Delhi, ONGC in Dehradun, BHEL in RC Puram, BHEL in Bhopal and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in Mumbai are among the top 10 exempted PF trusts in terms of amounts disbursed.