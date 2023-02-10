Excommunication in Dawoodi Bohra community: SC refers case to 9-judge Bench

February 10, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Friday, February 10, 2023, referred to a larger Bench of nine judges a series of petitions challenging the authority of Dawoodi Bohra community leaders to excommunicate their members.

The five-judge Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was dealing with the question whether the practice of excommunication in the Dawoodi Bohra community could continue as a “protected practice” despite the coming into force of the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2016.

The reference to the five-judge Bench led by Justice Kaul was based on a 1962 judgment of another five-judge Bench in the Sardar Syedna Taher Saifuddin vs The State Of Bombay case. The 60-year-old verdict of the apex court had held that the religious faith and tenets of the Dawoodi Bohra community gave its religious heads the power of excommunication as part of their “management of religious affairs” under Article 26(b) of the Constitution.

Justice A.S. Oka, who pronounced the judgment for the five-judge Bench, said the Sardar Syedna judgment raised questions about rights under Articles 26(b) and Article 21 (right to life and due process of law) of the Constitution.

The 1962 judgment was pronounced on a challenge to Section 3 of the Bombay Prevention of Excommunication Act of 1949.

The 2016 Act of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had identified 16 types of social ostracisation and made them illegal, punishing the perpetrators with imprisonment for upto three years. One among the 16 dealt with the expulsion of a member of a community.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the government, had submitted that the matter concerned religious freedoms and should be further referred to the nine-judge Sabarimala Bench. He had said constitutional issues do not become infructuous.

However, senior advocate Fali Nariman had countered that the questions posed in the case had become “moot” with the enforcement of the 2016 law, which had repealed the 1949 Act.

“The Act (2016) provides remedy to all victims of social boycott. A complaint can be lodged with the nearest Magistrate in case of apprehension of social boycott by a religious body,” Mr. Nariman had argued.

Senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, for the petitioners, had argued that a “general law” on social boycott may not protect the Bohra community members facing excommunication.