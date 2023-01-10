Excluding civil servants from a State government’s realm negates autonomy, Kejriwal government tells SC

January 10, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government whether civil servants posted in the national capital in relation to public order, police and land will come outside the purview of the executive power of the Delhi government.

"If civil servants are posted in relation to Entries 1 [public order], 2 [police] and 18 [land], then it will be outside your executive power… you may have to concede that," Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government.

A Constitution Bench, in a 2018 judgment, had confirmed the discretionary power of the Lieutenant Governor over the three Entries — public order, police and land — in the State List of the Constitution. The Legislative Assembly was excluded from exercising powers on these three fields under Article 239AA.

Mr. Singhvi said the three areas cover a "penumbra" of related things. "The police and public order go together anyway. The police come largely in the Central government's favour. There is nothing much I [Delhi government] can do. For land, there are agencies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Land and Development Office [L&DO]," he submitted.

The senior advocate, however, highlighted that "all the civil servants are by the way paid for by the Government of NCT of Delhi… Even today, with the Lieutenant Governor asserting a power to create a post, appoint a post, transfer a post, it is nobody's case that the entire thing is not paid for by me. Appropriation Bills are passed by me," Mr. Singhvi argued for the Delhi government.

Question of accountability

He said that at the core of the case is how "civil servants are accountable to the respective Ministers, who in turn are accountable to the Legislature, which is accountable to the people".

He said what was seen in Delhi is how "civil servants in my department are serving a different master".

"In such a case, you have no accountability to me, a government elected by the people, and can act on your own," Mr. Singhvi submitted.

He said the implementation of government policy was dependent on civil servants.

"Excluding civil servants from a local or State government's realm negates autonomy, which is the very purpose of government in federalism," Mr. Singhvi contended.

The Bench is hearing a dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government for control over bureaucrats in the national capital.

In May, a three-judge Bench had, in a judgment, referred to the Constitution Bench the limited question concerning ‘services’ or bureaucracy for an authoritative pronouncement.

The 2018 judgment, though holding that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi was bound by the “aid and advice” of the popularly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, had not specifically dealt with the issue of ‘services’.

On February 14, 2019, a two-judge Bench of the court had given a split opinion on the question of control over ‘services’ in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT