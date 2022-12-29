ADVERTISEMENT

Excited to work with new government in Nepal: India

December 29, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Modi says he is looking forward to working with Prachanda to further strengthen friendship between two countries

PTI

Both India and Nepal have unique bilateral relations said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

India is "excited" about working with the new government in Nepal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

"Our PM congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The Nepalese PM also responded and said he wants friendly relations. He talked about natural affinity. Both our countries have unique bilateral relations. We hope to work together with the new government of Nepal. We are excited to work with the new government," Mr. Bagchi said.  

CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" was on Monday sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for a third time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Mr. Prachanda on Sunday on being elected as the new leader of Nepal and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

