Excise scam: Delhi court reserves order on CBI’s plea seeking Kavitha’s 5-day custody

April 12, 2024

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, April 12, 2024 reserved its order on the Central Bureau of Investigation ‘ plea to take Bharat Rashtriya Samiithi leader K. Kavitha, arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, for five-day police custody.

Earlier. Ms. Kavitha was produced was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court after her arrest by theCBI in connection with the alleged scam.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.

Further details of the court order are awaited.

During the hearing, the CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

Counsel opposes CBI plea

Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

