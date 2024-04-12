GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Excise scam: Delhi court reserves order on CBI’s plea seeking Kavitha’s 5-day custody

The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

April 12, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi.

A view of Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, April 12, 2024 reserved its order on the Central Bureau of Investigation ‘ plea to take Bharat Rashtriya Samiithi leader K. Kavitha, arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, for five-day police custody.

Earlier. Ms. Kavitha was produced was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court after her arrest by theCBI in connection with the alleged scam.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.

Further details of the court order are awaited.

During the hearing, the CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

Counsel opposes CBI plea

Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

Related Topics

investigation / money laundering / corruption & bribery / justice and rights / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.