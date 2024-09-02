GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise policy 'scam': Supreme Court grants bail to ex-AAP functionary Vijay Nair in PMLA case

Nair, who was arrested by the agency on November 13, 2022, had challenged the trial court’s July 29 order dismissing his default bail plea

Published - September 02, 2024 02:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. File.

AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2) granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying liberty is "sacrosanct".

Relying on the legal principle of "bail is rule and jail is exception" cited by a coordinate bench, the top court said pre-trial incarceration cannot be a punishment.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted that Mr. Nair has been in jail for the last 22 months in the money laundering case where the maximum punishment is seven years.

On August 12, the bench had sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Nair.

Mr. Nair, who was arrested by the agency on November 13, 2022, had challenged the trial court's July 29 order dismissing his default bail plea.

On July 3 last year, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR which was lodged after Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / New Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.