Excise policy cases: Supreme Court reserves order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

Updated - August 06, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on August 6 reserved its order on pleas filed by AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan heard submissions advanced by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for Sisodia, and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Explained | The controversy around the Delhi excise policy 

Mr. Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started.

The ED and the CBI have opposed his bail pleas.

The ED has claimed before the apex court that it has documents to show Mr. Sisodia's "neck-deep involvement" in the alleged scam.

