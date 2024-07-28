GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas on July 29

Supreme Court to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money laundering cases on July 29

Published - July 28, 2024 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Manish Sisodia at a court in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy. File

AAP leader Manish Sisodia at a court in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to hear Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam on July 29.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 16 months and the trial against him has not made any progress since October, 2023.

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till August 8 in excise policy case

According to the cause list of July 29 uploaded on the SC website, a Bench of judges comprised of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K.V. Viswanathan is slated to hear Mr. Sisodia’s pleas.

The Supreme Court had on July 16 agreed to hear the pleas and sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr. Sisodia has also filed an application seeking revival of his bail petitions in the Excise policy-linked corruption and money laundering cases.

The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy 2021-22. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 last year. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Delhi court extends Kejriwal’s judicial custody till August 8 in CBI case 

Mr. Sisodia’s plea has said the law officer, appearing for the probe agencies, had told the top court on June 4 that the charge sheet and the prosecution complaint in the main Excise policy case and the linked money laundering case, respectively, would be filed on or before July 3. A prosecution complaint is the ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet.

On June 4, the apex court refused to entertain Mr. Sisodia’s bail pleas in the two cases. It had said Mr. Sisodia could revive his petitions for bail after the ED and the CBI file the final prosecution complaint and the charge sheet, respectively, in these cases.

The Supreme Court had added that in the event of such a bail application being filed, the same would be considered on its own merits as already observed by this court in its October 30, 2023, order.

Mr. Sisodia had earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s May 21 order dismissing his bail pleas. He had challenged in the High Court, a trial court’s April 30 order rejecting his bail applications in the two cases.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

On October 30, 2023, the Supreme Court denied him bail in the two cases, saying the accusation of “windfall gains” of ₹338 crore to wholesale liquor dealers was “tentatively supported” by evidence.

While dismissing the regular bail plea, the Supreme Court had given Mr. Sisodia the liberty to approach the courts for relief if there was a change in circumstances or the trial got protracted.

Aam Aadmi Party / corruption & bribery / money laundering / Delhi

