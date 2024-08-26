ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear Kavitha's bail plea on August 27

Published - August 26, 2024 02:20 pm IST - New Delhi

A bench of justices B. R. Gavai and K. V. Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter

Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail plea in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) the bail plea by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of justices B. R. Gavai and K. V. Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter.

Also Read: Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till August 27

The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Kavitha's pleas challenging a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail in the two cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read: Kalvakuntla Kavitha | Under the shadow

The CBI and the ED have lodged separate cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail in connection with the corruption case. BRS leader Kavitha has denied all allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US